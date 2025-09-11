KMC Update - USAG Rheinland Pfalz and the DAVAP

This KMC Update features information shared by U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz regarding how to create and maintain a go-bag for each of your family members disaster preparedness as well as information on the Domestic Abuse Victims Advocacy Program (DAVAP) to air on AFN Kaiserslautern Sept. 15 and 18, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Staff Sgt. Joseph E. D. Knoch)