15 second spot about the Sip n Solve event taking place at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2025 03:06
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88383
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111287885.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sip n Solve Spot, by A1C Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
