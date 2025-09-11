Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Trident Room Podcast - Episode 71.5 - TRP Unfiltered

    MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    The Trident Room Podcast’s TRP Unfiltered series delivers authentic, unedited conversations by a round table of TRP hosts, students and guests on a submitted question … In this episode, the team is challenged to share a guilty pleasure, such as the artists on their favorite playlists that they’d rather not admit to!

    TAGS

    the trident room
    The Trident Room Podcast
    Navy
    Naval Postgraduate School
    NPS

