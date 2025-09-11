Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio News: National Preparedness Month 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.10.2025

    Audio by Airman Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight’s National Preparedness Month at Aviano Air Base, Italy. National Preparedness Month is an annual awareness campaign emphasizing the importance of preparing for emergencies and natural disasters to minimize their impact. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 10:22
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    31st Civil Engineer Squadron
    natural disaster
    National Preparedness Month
    safety
    31st Fighter Wing
    Emergency Management

