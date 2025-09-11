AFN Aviano Radio News: National Preparedness Month 2025

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31st Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management flight’s National Preparedness Month at Aviano Air Base, Italy. National Preparedness Month is an annual awareness campaign emphasizing the importance of preparing for emergencies and natural disasters to minimize their impact. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 10:22
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
