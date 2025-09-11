AFN Aviano Radio Spot: AADD Plus Spot 2025

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting Aviano’s Airmen Against Drunk Driving Plus PrePostRide service. PrePostRide is a new version of AADD designed to continue to promote responsible decision making, provide additional access for Airmen to travel in the area, and incentivize more volunteers to drive for the program. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)
