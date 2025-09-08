Living In Recovery Ep 13 Ricky’s Story

Ricky shares his “wakeup call” that his drinking had become an addiction. While in treatment, Ricky learned how to cope with his emotions and deal with life’s stressors without using alcohol.

He describes the support he received from other CBP employees in recovery, and how their guidance helped him find ways to overcome his fear of what life would look like after admitting he needed help.