    Living In Recovery Ep 13 Ricky’s Story

    UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Audio by Timothy Brien 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Ricky shares his “wakeup call” that his drinking had become an addiction. While in treatment, Ricky learned how to cope with his emotions and deal with life’s stressors without using alcohol.
    He describes the support he received from other CBP employees in recovery, and how their guidance helped him find ways to overcome his fear of what life would look like after admitting he needed help.

