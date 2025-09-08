Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Operation EADR & EURAFCENT Commander visits NAVSTA Rota

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.10.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier 

    AFN Naples

    250910-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 10, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting the 1060th Transportation Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard's deployment to Poland in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce (EADR) and Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) Rear Adm. Brad Rosen's visit to U.S. Naval Station Rota, Spain. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 08:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88341
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111281730.mp3
    Length: 00:02:47
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    TAGS

    Europe
    Poland Armed Forces
    NATO
    Army National Guard

