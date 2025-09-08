250910-N-CO548-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Sept. 10, 2025) - AFN Naples radio news highlighting the 1060th Transportation Company, Massachusetts Army National Guard's deployment to Poland in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce (EADR) and Commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) Rear Adm. Brad Rosen's visit to U.S. Naval Station Rota, Spain. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 08:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88341
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111281730.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Operation EADR & EURAFCENT Commander visits NAVSTA Rota, by PO2 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.