A radio newscast informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay resident of newly appointed Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle's CNO note. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 08:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|CU
This work, Radio News - CNO Note, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
