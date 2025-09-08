Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio News - CNO Note

    Radio News - CNO Note

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    09.09.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio newscast informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay resident of newly appointed Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle's CNO note. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 08:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88337
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111280533.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio News - CNO Note, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cheif of Naval Operation
    CNO Notes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download