Two-minute newscast covering USS John Finn Departs Jakarta Following Port Visit to support Super Garuda Shield 25, and U.S., Allied Forces Complete Exercise Pacific Vanguard 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jarel McCants)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 06:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88333
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111278909.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 250914 Bahrain Beat, by SN Jarel McCants, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.