The Resilience Round Up Podcast - SPM Episode 2: Army Sponsorship Program.
Ms. Heather Albright is a Director within the Directorate of Human Resources at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. In this conversation, she discusses the Army Sponsorship Program and its unique onboarding process, which can begin at various points during a Soldier’s transition and plays a key role in their success.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 16:06
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88332
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111278109.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:38
|Location:
|US
