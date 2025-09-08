The Resilience Round Up Podcast - SPM Episode 2: Army Sponsorship Program

Ms. Heather Albright is a Director within the Directorate of Human Resources at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. In this conversation, she discusses the Army Sponsorship Program and its unique onboarding process, which can begin at various points during a Soldier’s transition and plays a key role in their success.