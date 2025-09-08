The Resilience Round Up Podcast - SPM Episode 1: Introduction to SPM Podcast Series

The Resilience Round Up Podcast, SPM Episode 1: Introduction to SPM Podcast Series.



In observance of the 2025 SPM theme "We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect," DPRR has created a podcast series to support further learning about suicide prevention and to cultivate connection through critical conversations. The series covers topics such as lethal means safety, financial readiness and holistic awareness.