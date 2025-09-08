Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast - SPM Episode 1: Introduction to SPM Podcast Series

    09.08.2025

    Audio by Michael Christopher 

    Directorate of Prevention, Resilience and Readiness

    The Resilience Round Up Podcast, SPM Episode 1: Introduction to SPM Podcast Series.

    In observance of the 2025 SPM theme "We Are Stronger Together. Connect to Protect," DPRR has created a podcast series to support further learning about suicide prevention and to cultivate connection through critical conversations. The series covers topics such as lethal means safety, financial readiness and holistic awareness.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 15:55
    Category: Recording
