Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News- Poland U.S. Army Bradley Fighting Vehicles & Department of War

    AFN Naples Radio News- Poland U.S. Army Bradley Fighting Vehicles & Department of War

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.08.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Santiago Navarro 

    AFN Naples

    250908-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (September 8, 2025) Radio news highlighting the equipment of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division deployed to Poland and President Donald Trump's executive order giving the Department of Defense the secondary name of Department of War. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 08:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88328
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111276950.mp3
    Length: 00:02:25
    Genre 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Poland U.S. Army Bradley Fighting Vehicles & Department of War, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Poland
    Department of War
    President Trump
    1st Cavalry Division
    NSA Naples
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download