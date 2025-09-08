250908-N-NY362-1001 NAPLES, Italy (September 8, 2025) Radio news highlighting the equipment of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Soldiers from 1st Cavalry Division deployed to Poland and President Donald Trump's executive order giving the Department of Defense the secondary name of Department of War. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 08:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88328
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111276950.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:25
|Genre
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News- Poland U.S. Army Bradley Fighting Vehicles & Department of War, by PO2 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
