The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 8 XO Interview

In this special edition of The Maintainer Podcast, we sit down with MARMC’s outgoing Executive Officer, Captain Keith Foster, for a candid conversation about leadership, teamwork, and his vision for the command. He shares lessons from his Navy career, priorities as XO, and insights into supporting Sailors and civilians as they drive fleet readiness every day. We also hear from Chief Carter, who highlights the upcoming Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS), launching in early September, and why your participation is vital to shaping MARMC’s future.
