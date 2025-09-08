Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Maintainer Podcast - Ep. 8 XO Interview

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Audio by Jared Patch 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    In this special edition of The Maintainer Podcast, we sit down with MARMC’s outgoing Executive Officer, Captain Keith Foster, for a candid conversation about leadership, teamwork, and his vision for the command. He shares lessons from his Navy career, priorities as XO, and insights into supporting Sailors and civilians as they drive fleet readiness every day. We also hear from Chief Carter, who highlights the upcoming Defense Organizational Climate Survey (DEOCS), launching in early September, and why your participation is vital to shaping MARMC’s future.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 06:24
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88327
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111276903.mp3
    Length: 00:44:03
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    TAGS

    maintainer
    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center
    The Maintainer Podcast

