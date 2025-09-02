Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 25 Suicide Prevention - Going Beyond the Brief

    Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 25 Suicide Prevention - Going Beyond the Brief

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2025

    Audio by Julian Hernandez 

    433rd Airlift Wing

    September is National Suicide Prevention Month. In this episode, we sit down with two experts for a candid conversation on what Airmen can do to combat this public health crisis beyond the recommendations found in the Department of Defense's annual training resources.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 14:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:35:12
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready, Set, Airlift! Ep. 25 Suicide Prevention - Going Beyond the Brief, by Julian Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    433rd Airlift Wing
    960th Cyberspace Wing
    Airlift Podcast
    Suicide Prevention & Awareness Month

