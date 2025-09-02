Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Top 3 Council 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.04.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio II 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the Top 3 Council at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Top 3 offers senior noncommissioned officers and master sergeant selects the opportunity to develop and foster the enlisted corps by exchanging expertise and knowledge with a group of experienced leaders. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 08:41
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88311
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111272386.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    SNCO, Top 3, Aviano Air Base, 31 FW, Leadership, Experience

