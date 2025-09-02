AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Top 3 Council 2025

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the Top 3 Council at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The Top 3 offers senior noncommissioned officers and master sergeant selects the opportunity to develop and foster the enlisted corps by exchanging expertise and knowledge with a group of experienced leaders. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)