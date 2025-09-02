Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army History and Heritage Podcast Season 2 Ep 24

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Audio by Francis Lee Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Center of Military History

    Army Historian Brynne Long details the processes and procedures for dealing with prisoners of war on both sides in the American Revolution.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.05.2025 01:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88286
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111272198.mp3
    Length: 00:54:28
    Artist Interview with Brynne Long
    Composer CMH Lee Reynolds
    Album Prisoners of War During the American Revolution
    Track # 1
    Year 2025
    Genre Podcast
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
