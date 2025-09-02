Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ITT Pro Baseball Day Game PROMO

    ITT Pro Baseball Day Game PROMO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.01.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    250902-N-OR754-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    A radio promotion for MWR Travel & Tours' "Pro Baseball Day Game!" event at the Fukuoka Pay Pay Dome on September 20th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 09.04.2025 21:40
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 88284
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111272044.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ITT Pro Baseball Day Game PROMO, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ITT
    Baseball
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Pay Pay Dome

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download