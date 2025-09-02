Doctor Joel Black and Terresa Waterman Speak on Educational and Development Intervention Services

Doctor Joel Black, an Educational and Development Intervention Services physical therapist, and Dr. Tereesa Waterman, an EDIS program manager and physical therapist, talk to Senior Airman Chase Sullivan, an American Forces Network radio broadcaster, about their services during a radio interview at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2025. Child development is an important part of maintaining family readiness and ensuring soldiers are fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)