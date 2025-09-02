The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 6

The Cutting Edge: Transforming the Future Force with Dr. Patrick Baker



In this compelling episode of The Cutting Edge: A DEVCOM Podcast, host Dr. Eric Moore sits down with Dr. Patrick Baker, retiring Director of the DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory (ARL), for an inspiring conversation titled “Transforming the Future Force: Disruptive Innovation and Collaborative Partnerships.” Dr. Baker reflects on his decade-long leadership, driving transformative research to strengthen national defense.



Discover how ARL’s groundbreaking innovations and strategic partnerships with academia, industry, and government have advanced the Army’s mission. Dr. Baker shares insights into pioneering disruptive technologies, fostering collaboration, and his vision for the future of defense science. He also offers invaluable advice for aspiring leaders on sparking innovation and building impactful partnerships. As the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) continues to shape the future of military technology, this episode celebrates Dr. Baker’s legacy and explores the science and technology driving tomorrow’s Army. Don’t miss this 45-minute discussion on innovation, leadership, and collaboration in defense research.