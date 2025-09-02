Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 6

    The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 6

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Audio by Michael Ugarte and Greg Newswanger

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    The Cutting Edge: Transforming the Future Force with Dr. Patrick Baker

    In this compelling episode of The Cutting Edge: A DEVCOM Podcast, host Dr. Eric Moore sits down with Dr. Patrick Baker, retiring Director of the DEVCOM Army Research Laboratory (ARL), for an inspiring conversation titled “Transforming the Future Force: Disruptive Innovation and Collaborative Partnerships.” Dr. Baker reflects on his decade-long leadership, driving transformative research to strengthen national defense.

    Discover how ARL’s groundbreaking innovations and strategic partnerships with academia, industry, and government have advanced the Army’s mission. Dr. Baker shares insights into pioneering disruptive technologies, fostering collaboration, and his vision for the future of defense science. He also offers invaluable advice for aspiring leaders on sparking innovation and building impactful partnerships. As the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) continues to shape the future of military technology, this episode celebrates Dr. Baker’s legacy and explores the science and technology driving tomorrow’s Army. Don’t miss this 45-minute discussion on innovation, leadership, and collaboration in defense research.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 15:08
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88258
    Filename: 2509/DOD_111268465.mp3
    Length: 00:40:50
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

