    Airman Magazine - Editor's Note - Why we Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Audio by Tyler Prince  

    Airman Magazine   

    Voices from across the Air Force highlight how tabletop exercises, scenario-based training, and field integration efforts strengthen interoperability with allies and partners, validate new concepts like Agile Combat Employment, and ensure institutional learning reaches senior leaders.

    The Department-Level Exercise series is designed to sharpen warfighters, test the limits of global mobility and sustainment, and demonstrate the Air Force’s ability to deter aggression and respond decisively when called upon. (U.S. Air Force audio by Tyler Prince)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.03.2025 13:31
    Department of the Air Force
    Exercises
    Department Level Exercises, DLE

