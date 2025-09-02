Airman Magazine - Editor's Note - Why we Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88256" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Voices from across the Air Force highlight how tabletop exercises, scenario-based training, and field integration efforts strengthen interoperability with allies and partners, validate new concepts like Agile Combat Employment, and ensure institutional learning reaches senior leaders.



The Department-Level Exercise series is designed to sharpen warfighters, test the limits of global mobility and sustainment, and demonstrate the Air Force’s ability to deter aggression and respond decisively when called upon. (U.S. Air Force audio by Tyler Prince)