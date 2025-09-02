AFN Rota Newscast: Navy Marine Corps Relief Society event in September

NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN (August 19, 2025) Aines Tolentino, the communications team lead for Naval Station Rota's Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, came into AFN Rota to talk about upcoming events happening in September. NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dakota C. Nack)
