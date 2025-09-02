U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Leslie Keiser discusses deployment and public affairs topics with Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte at the 122nd Fighter Wing, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Feb. 28, 2025. Keiser covers highlights and lessons learned from the deployment as well as what it is like to be a public affairs specialist in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard audio by Tech. Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2025 10:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88241
|Filename:
|2509/DOD_111265841.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:30
|Location:
|FORT WAYNE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|26
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Blacksnake Bytes Ep. 31 - Public Affairs Spotlight, by SMSgt Leslie Keiser and TSgt Kathleen LaCorte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.