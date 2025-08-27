Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Travel Safely 2025

    AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.28.2025

    Audio by Airman Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the importance of service members keeping a low profile and blending in while out in public spaces. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations advises service members to remain aware of threats while traveling abroad to stay safe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.29.2025 05:56
    Europe
    travel
    31 Fighter wing
    safety
    Aviano Air Base
    awareness

