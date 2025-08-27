AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Travel Safely 2025

An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the importance of service members keeping a low profile and blending in while out in public spaces. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations advises service members to remain aware of threats while traveling abroad to stay safe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)