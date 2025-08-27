An American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting the importance of service members keeping a low profile and blending in while out in public spaces. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations advises service members to remain aware of threats while traveling abroad to stay safe. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2025 05:56
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88227
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111262257.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Travel Safely 2025, by Amn Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.