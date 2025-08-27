In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Tech Sgt. Matthew Fenner who is the division weather support NCOIC, and Tech Sgt. Amanda Nelson, share information about a POW/MIA Memorial run, walk, ruck event. They discuss bringing an Air Force tradition to the 3rd Infantry Division. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 14:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88214
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111260873.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:40
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
