    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Audio by Kelsie Steber 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Tech Sgt. Matthew Fenner who is the division weather support NCOIC, and Tech Sgt. Amanda Nelson, share information about a POW/MIA Memorial run, walk, ruck event. They discuss bringing an Air Force tradition to the 3rd Infantry Division. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcasts.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 14:50
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88214
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111260873.mp3
    Length: 00:04:40
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    POW/MIA Remembrance
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    The Marne Report Podcast
    POW/MIA 24 Hour

