In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Beau Bradley, Installation Emergency Manager with the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security, and Jim Krupp, Army Community Services Specialist Manager, discuss how to prepare for natural disasters as we recognize National Preparedness Month. They provide tips, useful resources and important details to consider as a family. Take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 10:15
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|88209
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111259875.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:49
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
