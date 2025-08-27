Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Lithium Battery Items Army Refund and Air Assault School Commences

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.27.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    250827-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 27, 2025) Radio news highlighting the lithium battery items Army refund where active-duty Army soldiers or Army civilians can receive a refund if any lithium batteries item have been denied shipment during a PCS move and the Sabalauski Air Assault School located in Romania starts its 10-day Air Assault Course. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Lithium Battery Items Army Refund and Air Assault School Commences, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

