AFN Naples Radio News - Lithium Battery Items Army Refund and Air Assault School Commences

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88197" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

250827-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 27, 2025) Radio news highlighting the lithium battery items Army refund where active-duty Army soldiers or Army civilians can receive a refund if any lithium batteries item have been denied shipment during a PCS move and the Sabalauski Air Assault School located in Romania starts its 10-day Air Assault Course. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)