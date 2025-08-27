250827-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 27, 2025) Radio news highlighting the lithium battery items Army refund where active-duty Army soldiers or Army civilians can receive a refund if any lithium batteries item have been denied shipment during a PCS move and the Sabalauski Air Assault School located in Romania starts its 10-day Air Assault Course. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 05:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88197
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111259377.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:21
|Year
|2025
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Lithium Battery Items Army Refund and Air Assault School Commences, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.