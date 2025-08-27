AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. and Polish Forces Training and Romania’s Contributions to NATO

250827-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 27, 2025) Radio news highlighting the U.S. and Polish forces training where the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division Soldiers spent a couple of days with their Polish counterparts in August explaining the systems and processes used when receiving deliveries of supplies and Romania’s contributions to NATO where NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska addressed the annual meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy from NATO headquarters. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)