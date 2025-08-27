Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. and Polish Forces Training and Romania’s Contributions to NATO

    AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. and Polish Forces Training and Romania’s Contributions to NATO

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.27.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    AFN Naples

    250827-N-RO855-1001 NAPLES, Italy (Aug. 27, 2025) Radio news highlighting the U.S. and Polish forces training where the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division Soldiers spent a couple of days with their Polish counterparts in August explaining the systems and processes used when receiving deliveries of supplies and Romania’s contributions to NATO where NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska addressed the annual meeting of the Romanian Diplomacy from NATO headquarters. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 05:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88196
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111259350.mp3
    Length: 00:02:29
    Year 2025
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - U.S. and Polish Forces Training and Romania’s Contributions to NATO, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    AFN
    News & Policy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download