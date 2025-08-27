NEWSCAST 27AUG25: Japan America Society of Sasebo & Pacific Vanguard 2025

250827-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan

The Japan America Society of Sasebo Reception took place August 20th at Arkas Hall, Sasebo, Japan; and on August 25, maritime forces from the US, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand are participating in Pacific Vanguard 2025, a major multilateral exercise in Guam. American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)