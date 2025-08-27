Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 27AUG25: Japan America Society of Sasebo & Pacific Vanguard 2025

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.26.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    250827-N-OR754-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    The Japan America Society of Sasebo Reception took place August 20th at Arkas Hall, Sasebo, Japan; and on August 25, maritime forces from the US, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand are participating in Pacific Vanguard 2025, a major multilateral exercise in Guam. American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 21:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Japan America Society Sasebo
    Pacific Vanguard 2025

