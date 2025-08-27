250813-N-UQ924-1001 NAPLES, Italy (May 25, 2025) Live on-air broadcast from AFN Naples covering local events and command information. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Merissa Daley)
|08.13.2025
|08.27.2025 09:49
|Recording
|00:04:03
|2025
|NAPLES, IT
This work, AFN Naples Live On-Air Radio - MC2 Merissa "DJ Dairy" Daley, by PO2 Merissa Daley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
