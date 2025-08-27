Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Airforce Bomber Aircrews conduct a formation fly over during Bomber Task Force Europe- News In One August 27, 2025

    U.S. Airforce Bomber Aircrews conduct a formation fly over during Bomber Task Force Europe- News In One August 27, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.26.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Airforce B1B Lancer Aircraft, from the 345th Bomb Squadron, alongside allied fighter jets conducted a formation fly over, above the Freedom Monument in Riga, Lativa, as part of Bomber Task Force Europe, Demonstrating NATO Airforce's ability to operate together anywhere, anytime.

    (U.S. Navy Audio by MC2 Jack Hoppe)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 09:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88162
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111256733.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airforce Bomber Aircrews conduct a formation fly over during Bomber Task Force Europe- News In One August 27, 2025, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    345th Bomb Squadron
    News in One
    USAFE
    Bomber Task Force - Europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download