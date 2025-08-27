U.S. Airforce Bomber Aircrews conduct a formation fly over during Bomber Task Force Europe- News In One August 27, 2025

In this News In One:
U.S. Airforce B1B Lancer Aircraft, from the 345th Bomb Squadron, alongside allied fighter jets conducted a formation fly over, above the Freedom Monument in Riga, Lativa, as part of Bomber Task Force Europe, Demonstrating NATO Airforce's ability to operate together anywhere, anytime.
(U.S. Navy Audio by MC2 Jack Hoppe)
|08.26.2025
|08.27.2025 09:41
|Newscasts
|88162
|2508/DOD_111256733.mp3
|00:01:00
|DE
|4
|0
|0
