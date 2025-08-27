U.S. Airforce Bomber Aircrews conduct a formation fly over during Bomber Task Force Europe- News In One August 27, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88162" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this News In One:



U.S. Airforce B1B Lancer Aircraft, from the 345th Bomb Squadron, alongside allied fighter jets conducted a formation fly over, above the Freedom Monument in Riga, Lativa, as part of Bomber Task Force Europe, Demonstrating NATO Airforce's ability to operate together anywhere, anytime.



(U.S. Navy Audio by MC2 Jack Hoppe)