NEWSCAST 26AUG25: USS Santa Barbara Sri Lanka Visit & Japanese Romanization System Change

On August 16-21, the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32) conducted its first-ever port visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka; and on August 20, Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs submitted a recommendation to replace the government's romanization system for the Japanese language to better align with the way Japanese is represented in Roman letters globally. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)
|08.25.2025
|08.26.2025 20:33
|Newscasts
|88151
|2508/DOD_111255857.mp3
|00:02:00
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|3
|0
|0
