    NEWSCAST 26AUG25: USS Santa Barbara Sri Lanka Visit & Japanese Romanization System Change

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.25.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    250826-N-TV012-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    On August 16-21, the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Santa Barbara (LCS-32) conducted its first-ever port visit to Colombo, Sri Lanka; and on August 20, Japan's Agency for Cultural Affairs submitted a recommendation to replace the government's romanization system for the Japanese language to better align with the way Japanese is represented in Roman letters globally. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 20:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88151
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111255857.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NEWSCAST 26AUG25: USS Santa Barbara Sri Lanka Visit & Japanese Romanization System Change, by PO3 Jack Pridham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

