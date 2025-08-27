A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents of the Falltoberfest event on September 26 & 27, 2025, at the Windjammer Ballroom. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Raphael McCorey)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 12:42
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88146
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111254232.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot: Falltoberfest, by PO2 Raphael McCorey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
