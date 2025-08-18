Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Military Testing Centers and Online Learning Maintenence

    KMC Update - Military Testing Centers and Online Learning Maintenence

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.24.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Danielle Graff, Ramstein education services specialist, shares information on testing centers and ensuring correct test locations, on Aug. 21, 2025. Meanwhile, Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, provides information on Joint Knowledge Online (JKO) maintenance, on Aug. 20, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 08.24.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 07:29
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    KMC
    Joint Knowledge Online
    military testing
    Ramstein Education Center
    online testing

