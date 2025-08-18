Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMsgt of the Airforce visits Incirlik Air Base- News In One August 25, 2025

    GERMANY

    08.21.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Jonathan Koleno 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Airforce David Flosi recognized five Airmen from various units for outstanding performance and their contributions at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey.

    (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Johnathan Koleno)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.25.2025 04:28
    AFN Europe
    News in One
    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David Flosi

