In this News In One:
Chief Master Sergeant of the Airforce David Flosi recognized five Airmen from various units for outstanding performance and their contributions at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey.
(U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Johnathan Koleno)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2025 04:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88119
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111250891.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CMsgt of the Airforce visits Incirlik Air Base- News In One August 25, 2025, by SGT Jonathan Koleno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.