American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31St Fighter Wing Airmen selected for promotion to staff sergeant at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The transition from a junior enlisted airman to a noncommissioned officer in the Air Force signifies a significant shift in responsibility, moving from primarily focusing on one's own tasks to leading and mentoring other Airmen. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2025 09:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88106
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111247544.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Wyverns Celebrate Staff Sergeant Release, by SrA Richard Rubio II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.