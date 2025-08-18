AFN Aviano Radio News: Wyverns Celebrate Staff Sergeant Release

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88106" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the 31St Fighter Wing Airmen selected for promotion to staff sergeant at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The transition from a junior enlisted airman to a noncommissioned officer in the Air Force signifies a significant shift in responsibility, moving from primarily focusing on one's own tasks to leading and mentoring other Airmen. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Richard Rubio)