Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: COBRA Clinic New Classes

    AFN Aviano Radio News: COBRA Clinic New Classes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BSE, ITALY

    08.21.2025

    Audio by Airman Hayden Henley 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Comprehensive Operational Medicine for Battle Ready Airmen Clinic’s new classes at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The COBRA clinic serves as an on-base resource that provides performance medicine, care, and consistently invents programs to improve the health of Wyvern Nation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.22.2025 09:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 88102
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111247460.mp3
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: AVIANO AIR BSE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: COBRA Clinic New Classes, by Amn Hayden Henley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    readiness
    Cobra Clinic
    physical health
    fitness
    Aviano Air Base
    classes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download