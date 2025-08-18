AFN Aviano Radio News: COBRA Clinic New Classes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/88102" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Aviano radio news reports on the Comprehensive Operational Medicine for Battle Ready Airmen Clinic’s new classes at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The COBRA clinic serves as an on-base resource that provides performance medicine, care, and consistently invents programs to improve the health of Wyvern Nation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman Hayden Henley)