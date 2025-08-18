AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - University of Maryland Global Campus

A 30-second spot about the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) and the services they offer. UMGC provides military members with a wide selection of classes and teaching methods, even catering lessons to military locations to teach a large number of service members at once. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)