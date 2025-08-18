A 30-second spot about the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) and the services they offer. UMGC provides military members with a wide selection of classes and teaching methods, even catering lessons to military locations to teach a large number of service members at once. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 23:51
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88078
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111246593.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
This work, AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - University of Maryland Global Campus, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
