    AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - University of Maryland Global Campus

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.12.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan 

    AFN Humphreys

    A 30-second spot about the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) and the services they offer. UMGC provides military members with a wide selection of classes and teaching methods, even catering lessons to military locations to teach a large number of service members at once. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)

    Taking Care of Airmen and their Families
    Better Army
    better Air Force
    Education

