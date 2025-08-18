A 30-second spot about Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) and the services they provide. Tuition assistance (TA) is provided to all military members and is just one of several ways the military takes care of their people. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2025 23:54
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|88077
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111246584.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University, by SrA Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.