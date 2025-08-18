AFN Humphreys Radio Spot - Embry‑Riddle Aeronautical University

A 30-second spot about Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) and the services they provide. Tuition assistance (TA) is provided to all military members and is just one of several ways the military takes care of their people. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Chase Sullivan)