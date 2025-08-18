U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Melissa Davis, Ramstein Health Promotion registered dietician, shares how to simplify grocery shopping for healthier eating, on Aug. 15, 2025. Meanwhile, Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, provides tips on back-to-school safety, on Aug. 13, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2025 06:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|88022
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111239575.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Healthy Eating and Back-to-School Safety, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.