    KMC Update - Healthy Eating and Back-to-School Safety

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.18.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Melissa Davis, Ramstein Health Promotion registered dietician, shares how to simplify grocery shopping for healthier eating, on Aug. 15, 2025. Meanwhile, Mary Del Rosario, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs specialist, provides tips on back-to-school safety, on Aug. 13, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.19.2025 06:25
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    KMC
    healthy eating
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    Ramstein Health Promotion
    back-to-school safety

