    AFRICOM Change of Command Ceremony - News in One August 18, 2025

    AFRICOM Change of Command Ceremony - News in One August 18, 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.14.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    U.S. Africa Command, or AFRICOM, held a change of command ceremony at Kelley Barracks in Stuttgart, Germany.
    Air Force General Dagvin R.M. Anderson assumed the role of AFRICOM Commander from Marine Corps General Michael Langley. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.20.2025 03:11
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 88012
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111236909.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

