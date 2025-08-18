Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 15AUG25: NMCRS Thrift Store & Iron Bottom Sound Expedition

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.14.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jack Pridham 

    AFN Sasebo

    250815-N-TV012-1001, Sasebo, Japan
    On August 12, American Forces Network Sasebo was joined by Lauren Evans, director of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo in a live radio interview to discuss the purpose and benefits of the NMCRS Thrift Store for the CFAS military community, and on August 1, a multinational expedition led by the Ocean Exploration Trust completed a groundbreaking archaeological survey of more than a dozen World War II-era shipwrecks from both the United States and Imperial Japanese Navies in Iron Bottom Sound off Honiara, Solomon Islands. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.18.2025 23:18
