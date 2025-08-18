NEWSCAST 15AUG25: NMCRS Thrift Store & Iron Bottom Sound Expedition

250815-N-TV012-1001, Sasebo, Japan

On August 12, American Forces Network Sasebo was joined by Lauren Evans, director of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo in a live radio interview to discuss the purpose and benefits of the NMCRS Thrift Store for the CFAS military community, and on August 1, a multinational expedition led by the Ocean Exploration Trust completed a groundbreaking archaeological survey of more than a dozen World War II-era shipwrecks from both the United States and Imperial Japanese Navies in Iron Bottom Sound off Honiara, Solomon Islands. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jack Pridham)