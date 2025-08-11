The following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for August 13, 2025. The segment covered a recent joint drone exercise conducted by members of the 52nd Security Forces Squadron in conjunction with the Bitburg and Wittlich Polizei.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 08:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87993
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111232976.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 250813, by A1C Ryan Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.