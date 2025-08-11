Kevin Smith, 7th Mission Support Command (MSC) suicide prevention program manager, shares the steps the 7th MSC is taking to aid in suicide prevention, on Aug. 11, 2025. Meanwhile, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Melissa Davis, 86th Medical Group registered dietician, provides information on how to stay healthy, on Aug. 14, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 06:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|87991
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111232884.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - Suicide Prevention and Human Performance Optimization, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.