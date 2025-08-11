Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130825-XO

    GREECE

    08.12.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Justin Stack 

    AFN Souda Bay

    Cmdr. Steven Aspholm, Executive Officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, speaks about various topics impacting the base, on Aug. 13, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Justin Stack)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 05:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 87957
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111230272.mp3
    Length: 00:14:29
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 130825-XO, by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

