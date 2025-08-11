Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 13AUG25: CURRY STAMP EVENT & MINEX J2A 2025

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    08.11.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski 

    AFN Sasebo

    250813-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan
    Sasebo is hosting a Self Defense Forces Gourmet event, where locals can collect stamps from various restaurants to win a tour and other prizes; and from July 14th to 28th the U.S. Navy and JMSDF concluded Mine Warfare Exercise 2JA 2025 (MINEX 2JA 2025), an annual exercise designed to enhance mine countermeasure capabilities between the two forces. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 21:18
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    TAGS

    Sasebo
    CFAS
    MINEX J2A 2025
    Curry Stamp Campaign

