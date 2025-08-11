NEWSCAST 13AUG25: CURRY STAMP EVENT & MINEX J2A 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/87934" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

250813-N-KW172-1001, SASEBO, Japan

Sasebo is hosting a Self Defense Forces Gourmet event, where locals can collect stamps from various restaurants to win a tour and other prizes; and from July 14th to 28th the U.S. Navy and JMSDF concluded Mine Warfare Exercise 2JA 2025 (MINEX 2JA 2025), an annual exercise designed to enhance mine countermeasure capabilities between the two forces. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Grant Gorzocoski)