    Afternoon Albi with Louis Genaro

    ITALY

    08.10.2025

    Audio by Seaman Jacob Hart 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 11, 2025) An interview with Mr. Louis Genaro, President of the Sigonella Scuba Club, to discuss upcoming classes, and how to get scuba diving certified at Naval Air Station Sigonella. American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jacob Hart)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 04:20
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:17:59
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Afternoon Albi with Louis Genaro, by SN Jacob Hart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN, NASSIG, Radio, Interview, Scuba

