Sergeant's Time Podcast Episode 13 - CSM Andrew Krogman

Joint Special Operations Command Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Krogman joins the Sergeant's Time Podcast to discuss his lifelong career in the U.S. Army from past to present and how it's shaped his leadership style through the years. CSM Krogman is slated to take responsibility as the command senior enlisted leader of Special Operations Command in Sept. 2025.