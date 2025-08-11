Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant's Time Podcast Episode 13 - CSM Andrew Krogman

    UNITED STATES

    07.16.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Joint Special Operations Command Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Krogman joins the Sergeant's Time Podcast to discuss his lifelong career in the U.S. Army from past to present and how it's shaped his leadership style through the years. CSM Krogman is slated to take responsibility as the command senior enlisted leader of Special Operations Command in Sept. 2025.

