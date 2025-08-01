FPV Drone Live Fire Certification - News In One August 11, 2025

In this News In One:
2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team conducted a first-person view drone live fire certification using unmanned aerial systems during a combined arms live fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by SGT Jonathan Koleno)
Date Taken:
08.05.2025
Date Posted:
08.11.2025 08:32
Category:
Recording
|Audio ID:
|87911
|Filename:
|2508/DOD_111222973.mp3
Length:
00:01:00
Location:
SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
