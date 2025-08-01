Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FPV Drone Live Fire Certification - News In One August 11, 2025

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.05.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Jonathan Koleno 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this News In One:

    2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team conducted a first-person view drone live fire certification using unmanned aerial systems during a combined arms live fire exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. (U.S. Army audio by SGT Jonathan Koleno)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 08:32
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87911
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111222973.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    TAGS

    Grafenwoehr
    Live-fire exercise
    3rd Infantry Division
    drone
    FPV

