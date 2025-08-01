Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Financial Literacy and Air Force Education

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    08.10.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on financial literacy with Aura Fain, 510th Regional Support Group financial readiness specialist, and Air Force education with Michela Figueroa, Ramstein assistant campus director, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 11, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 08:42
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 87910
    Filename: 2508/DOD_111222972.mp3
    Length: 00:01:51
    Year 2025
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    KMC
    Education
    Ramstein
    finance

