The Marne Report

In this week's edition of The Marne Report, Dan Walters, an Antiterrorism Officer, from the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; Master Sgt. Daniel Birge, 3rd Infantry Division Provost Marshal Office operations sergeant; and Capt. Alana Brown, 3rd ID PMO operations officer, discuss how August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month. They explain what iWatch and iSalute are, simple tips and misconceptions people may have. So, if you see something, say something and take a listen now by searching for 'The Marne Report' wherever you get your podcasts.